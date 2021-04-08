When Anushka Sharma said that she doesn't want her relationship with Virat Kohli to become 'topic of entertainment'

Actor Anushka Sharma recently welcomed her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and the couple requested the media to not cover their baby daughter Vamika. But did you know that more than half-a-decade ago, Anushka had said something similar about their relationship?

In an interview, she said that she doesn't want her relationship to become a topic of discussion 'over a cup coffee'. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017.

In a 2014 interview with NDTV, Anushka had said, "We were not hiding anything, we were just being two normal young people who were in a relationship. But being public figures, your relationship becomes a topic of entertainment. For me, it's something very personal and very pure. So I don't want to put it out there for someone to discuss over a cup of coffee. That makes me very uncomfortable."

Shortly after baby Vamika's birth earlier this year, Anushka and Virat wrote a note to the paparazzi, requesting them not to photograph their daughter. “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they wrote.

Anushka has shared a picture with the baby on Instagram, but didn't reveal her face. Certain sections of the paparazzi did, however, photograph them and the baby recently, when she accompanied the Indian cricket team to Pun