When Anushka Sharma scolded Ranbir Kapoor for digging his nose, wiping his finger on her 'bhaade ke kapde'. Watch

Actors Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's easy off-screen chemistry has delighted their fans over the years. Pictures and videos of them goofing off have been widely shared online.

One such video, from the publicity tour of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, showed Anushka scolding Ranbir for one of his most annoying habits. The clip, from a 2016 interview with The Quint, showed Ranbir digging his nose and wiping his finger on Anushka's dress.

She said, "He digs his nose all the time, like he's doing right now." She recoiled as he wiped his finger on her dress, and said, "Can you stop it? These are 'bhaade ke kapde (rented clothes)'." She immediately clarified, "Not this, this is my own," and Ranbir made fun of her long, white outfit, calling it a 'doctor's coat'.

Their fans loved their antics. "Ranbir and anushka have a sibling vibe. But that's cute," one person wrote. In the same interview, Anushka joked that she wants to 'hit him' for being 'irritating'. She said, "He keeps troubling me. He has wiped his hands on my clothes (after eating), he sneezes in my hand, he's horrible."

Also read: Video shows how Ranbir Kapoor loves to play with Anushka Sharma's outfits during interviews, fans call it 'so cute'

Another video, a behind-the-scenes featurette for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, showed the two getting into an argument during a scene that called for Anushka's character to slap Ranbir's. Seeing that Ranbir was upset after she hit him several times, Anushka apologised to him. "There is a limit to it," he said. "I told you not to do it, it's not a joke." Anushka replied, "Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?" Ranbir, applying a tissue to his face, said, "Yeah, of course, you're hitting hard."

Besides Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Anushka have worked together in Anurag Kashyap's ill-fated Bombay Velvet and Rajkumar Hirani's box office hit Sanju.