When Asha Bhosle said Viv Richards looks like Nana Patekar; Neena Gupta disagreed: 'He looks better'

Vivian Richards had once accompanied Neena Gupta to a Bollywood event. Singer Asha Bhonsle was also present.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards with Asha Bhonsle at an event.

Neena Gupta launched her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, earlier this month. In the book, Neena also wrote about her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom she had a daughter, Masaba Gupta. We came across a vintage video of Neena and Vivian attending a Bollywood event a few decades ago.

In the video, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards made a royal entry at the event. They sat beside singer Asha Bhonsle. As they exchanged pleasantries, Neena informed Viv that she's friends with a lot of the people in the room. She conversed with Asha Bhosle, and relayed details to Vivian.

She told him, "There's an actor we have, she's saying you're looking like (him). I said, 'No, no, he looks better.'" When Vivian asked which actor Asha was talking about, Neena mentioned Nana Patekar's name. Asha asked if Vivian has met Nana and Neena said they haven't. Soon, Neena and Vivian joined Asha on stage, where Asha presented what seemed a cassette of an album, and the trio posed for the media.

Neena recently spoke about her respect for Vivian and added that she did not 'poison' her daughter Masaba's thoughts against him. "I had Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love somebody, you can’t hate somebody like that. You may not live or do things together – woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you get to know that slowly). But you can’t hate. Aisa toh nahi hota ki aaj love hai toh kal suddenly you hate (You can't love someone one and hate them the next). And how can you put this thing in your daughter’s mind about her father. I don’t want to and don’t feel it. Why should I poison her thoughts? I have respect for him, he respects me and so, she has respect for both of us. It’s a very simple thing," she told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview.

