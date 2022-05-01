When Ayushmann Khurana learnt of Tahira Kashyap's cancer diagnosis: 'I was hiding, fans were asking for pictures'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have opened up about the tough times they faced when she was diagnosed with cancer. She was diagnosed with stage breast cancer in 2018 and has been vocal about her fight against the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a 2019 podcast, Ayushmann had shared an incident from the time when they just got to know about her cancer. Ayushmann said, "We were together in Delhi when we got to know about it from a doctor, we didn't know at all. There was a time when both of us were very vulnerable sitting in a hospital. Again, you know people are asking for pictures where we were sitting by. I was hiding behind a pillar, the security guy, and feeling terrible." Ayushmann was talking on the 2019 podcast, My Ex-breast, which is available on Audible.

He also recalled how spiritualism helped Tahira Kashyap. He said, "Nichiren Buddhism gave you the strength to fight head-on. Now you are the victorious queen in front of me. I was happy that you are emotionally strong in a way that you are going to tackle this and fight this. We were together in this fight, but I was getting so inspired by you that you've probably become stronger than me. You have a great presence. It doesn't come from your hairstyle, it comes from your chanting, your practice, the person you've become, your experiences in life, and the sum of everything."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 and aims at creating awareness about the disease.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of ‘retro Christmas’ with Tahira, kids

On Wednesday, the release date for Ayushmann's next Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha was announced. The film will hit theatres on May 13. Recently, he began working on An Action Hero that is being produced by Anand L Rai. On the other hand, Tahira is working on her first feature film Sharmajee ki Beti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON