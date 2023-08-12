When birthday girl Sara Ali Khan said she's done with remakes: ‘Some films should not be touched’

Say no to remakes

In the 2021 interview, when Sara was asked if she would want to do a remake of any of her mother Amrita Singh's films, Sara was quite clear in her response. She said, “No. I did two remakes in the past 2 years and I know that some films should not be touched. I look like my mother and if I don’t act as well as her, the media will not let me get away with it. I don’t want that.”

What are the remakes Sara has done?

The two remakes that Sara referred to are Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Coolie No 1, released in December 2020 on Prime Video India, was a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 cult comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The remake, also directed by David, starred his son in Govinda's role and Sara in Karisma's role. The film received negative reviews when it dropped on OTT.

Love Aaj Kal, released on Valentine's Day 2020, was a reboot of Sara's father Saif Ali Khan's 2009 romantic comedy. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film starred Deepika Padukone opposite Saif. It was received fairly well at the box office. The remake starred Sara and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles and was also directed by Imtiaz. Saif was also offered Randeep Hooda's part in the remake, which the actor turned down.

Upcoming films of Sara

Sara has wrapped up the shoot of Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, that will premiere directly on Prime Video India. She will also star in Anurag Basu's romantic anthology Metro In Dino. She has also wrapped up Homi Adajania's Netflix whodunit Murder Mubarak, which also stars Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kunal Kemmu among others.

