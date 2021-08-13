When Boney Kapoor revealed Sridevi would ask about Arjun Kapoor-Anshula: 'She’s a devoted family person'

Boney Kapoor once revealed that Sridevi would frequently ask him about Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, his children from his first marriage, to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Sridevi, who died in February 2018, married Boney Kapoor in 1996.

The couple worked on many movies together, including Mr India, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Judaai, before they tied the knot. The couple then welcomed daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

In a 2013 interview with Filmfare, Boney opened up about his relationship with Sridevi and said, “Her priority is our children. She constantly checks with me about Arjun and Anshula. Even if we’ve had a late night, say till 3 am, she’ll get up at 6.30 am, she’ll check whether the girls have had breakfast and will walk them up to the gate as they leave for school. She’s a devoted family person whether it’s with my parents or our children. When I celebrated my 50th birthday, all my children were present. And she’s always seen that the family remains together. She goes an extra mile for that.”

In the same year, Arjun Kapoor had appeared on Koffee With Karan and spoken about the dynamics in his family. “Of course, the dynamics are complicated. We'll never be normal, like they show in the movies. But I am respectful towards her. She is my father's wife. And he is happy with her so that's important and we'll deal with it. You have to deal with it as it comes,” he said.

Following Sridevi's death, Arjun and Anshula reconnected with Boney and forged a new bond with Janhvi and Khushi. Recently, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the half-siblings spoke about their evolving relationship. Arjun also confessed that had it not been for Janhvi and Khushi, he would have resented his father.

“Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him. We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level,” he said.