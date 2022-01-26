Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Dharmendra dropped by Boney Kapoor's sister Reena's wedding because he was staying in the same hotel. See pic

Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his sister Reena Kapoor's wedding on Instagram. Actor Dharmendra had also attended the ceremony.
Boney Kapoor shares a throwback picture.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 05:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday, film producer Boney Kapoor shared an old picture from his sister Reena Kapoor's wedding. Actor Dharmendra also attended the wedding, which took place in 1983.

Sharing the picture, Boney wrote, “Dharamji on learning that our sister was getting married at the same hotel where he was staying during one of his shoots in Delhi, very graciously came down to the banquet hall to bless the couple. This was on 18th February 1983.”

In the photo, Reena and her film producer husband Sandeep Marwah can be seen sitting, amid wedding festivities. Dharmendra can be seen holding Sandeep's hand in the picture.

Sandeep commented on the photo and wrote, “Super.” One fan asked Boney, “Did you, Anil Kapoor and your sister got married in the same year, 1983?” While another one called the picture, “Adorable.”

Film producer Surinder Kapoor tied the knot with Nirmal Kapoor in 1955 and together they have four children Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor. Boney made his career in Bollywood as a producer while his younger brothers Anil and Sanjay made their careers in acting. In September 2011, Surinder Kapoor died of cardiac arrest.

In 2020, Anil elaborated in an Instagram post, how Surinder Kapoor brought up his children. He said: “Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives."

