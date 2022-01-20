Boney Kapoor reveals Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor visited Mr India sets ‘to witness madness' of crew, but left impressed

On Thursday afternoon, filmmaker Boney Kapoor took to social media to share some throwback pictures from the sets of his 1987 production Mr India. Daughter Janhvi Kapoor was quick to send some love for a younger Boney on the pictures.

In one of the pictures, film director Shekhar Kapur can be seen interacting with actor Jeetendra with Boney standing in the background. In the second pic, Boney is seated and speaking to veteran actor and director Shashi Kapoor.

While captioning the post, Boney revealed how Shashi Kapoor and Jitendra had come to the sets to ‘witness the madness’ but instead went back impressed. He wrote, "Some esteemed guests who came to witness the madness of the crew on the sets of Mr India but went back appreciating the passion of every crew member. The film was shot for over 300 days & all the special effects were done live in Camera nothing was left for post, as the existing special effects studios/setups were outdated & their outputs/jobs were quite tacky."

Boney's nostalgic pics received appreciation from fans, the chief of them being daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Dropping a slew of heart emojis, Janhvi commented, "Looking good papa." Other fans were equally generous in their praise. "Handsome dudes x," commented one. Another pointed out how all the four men in the two pictures were Kapoors and commented, "Kapoor hi Kapoor!"

Mr India is a superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film starred Boney's brother Anil Kapoor and wife Sridevi in the lead roles, along with Amrish Puri.

Boney Kapoor is known for sharing unseen throwback pics from his life on social media. Very recently, he had shared a picture of his late wife Sridevi in whhishe had his name written on her back. Sharing the picture, Boney had written, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012."

