When Dharmendra was compared to a Hollywood star who he didn't recognise: 'Uski picture hi nahi dekhi thi'

He may be called the He-Man of India today but there was a time early on in his career that Dharmendra was considered among the most handsome actors in the world. In fact, as a young actor, Dharmendra was often compared to Hollywood stars like James Dean and Paul Newman.

In an old interview, Dharmendra had said he was often taken aback by such praise for him as a youngster. "I can't forget certain good comments from great artistes. When I came into the industry as a newbie, some people praised me and I wondered, 'Is it really like that?'," he had recounted in an interview with Lehren Retro.

In fact, Dharmendra recalled one such comparison and admitted he had no idea who the person he was being compared to was. He said, "Some people compared me to a Hollywood star but maine uski picture hi nahin dekhi thi (I had never seen his films). I went and watched his film then and then I thought maybe from the side, I do look like him a little. Mujhe khud bhi lagne laga (I myself started feeling like that)."

Dharmendra made his debut in films with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960, having been discovered in a talent hunt organised by Filmfare magazine. He went on to have a successful career in Hindi films, working in blockbusters like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Dharam Veer.

In an interaction with Mid-Day in 2020, the actor said he was even open to working in a web series. “Every decade, the audience’s tastes change. So, you have to offer them the kind of cinema they enjoy. I am unstoppable as an actor and will do a web show. I am waiting for a good opportunity,” he said.

He will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing next year. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi.

