When Dilip Kumar said that he wishes to keep living for wife Saira Banu: 'She loves me as no one has'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of over five decades, Saira Banu. In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Dilip said that he wants to continue living 'for the happiness of (his) wife)' as 'no one', besides his mother, loved him as she did.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966. In recent years, she had been his caregiver. In the HT interview, he was asked what keeps him going.

He said, "I wish to live for the happiness of my wife. I knew and know even more strongly now that she loves me as no one, other than my mother, has. I wish to live for her love and devotion. It is so lovely to wake up and see the preparations she has done to make each day worth living for. In fact, our common wish now is to care for, and make, each other happy. You have to be truly lucky to be in my place."

Asked about their over 20-year age gap, he said, "When I married Saira she was young, even younger than my sisters. I wondered how she would cope with establishing the right vibes with my brothers and sisters, especially since she belonged to a small family. We siblings were a dozen. But she not only respected and loved them as a devoted sister-in-law, but also keeps me close to all of them."

Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed in a tweet on his official account, posted by family friend Faisal Farooqui. He wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."