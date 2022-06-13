When Disha Patani said no guy has ever told her they find her hot: 'No one flirts with me'

Actor Disha Patani had once said that 'no guy' told her that she was hot and no one flirted with her. In an old interview, Disha had also said that she grew up as a tomboy and called herself an introvert. She had also reacted to actor Salman Khan complimenting her and called him a 'family-oriented person'. (Also Read | Disha Patani impresses fans with her flying kicks in new video, fans call her 'female version of Tiger Shroff'. Watch)

Disha and Salman have featured together in two films, Bharat and Radhe so far. Bharat (2019) was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Salman, Disha, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) is directed by Prabhu Deva and features Salman, Disha, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

In an interview with DNA India, Disha had said, "In my entire life, no guy has come up to me and said that they find me hot. No one flirts with me; they have not even attempted to do so...From my growing-up years until now, I haven’t been approached by anybody. I have a confession. During my childhood, I was a bit of a tomboy. My dad raised me like a boy. I even wore my hair short until I was in the ninth grade. It is only when I went to the 10th grade that I started growing my hair. I was also an introvert. In school, I was a quiet student and confined myself to the last bench."

When she was told that Salman called her 'pretty and hardworking', Disha said, "Oh, did he? Why don’t more people come and tell me this sort of a thing? It’s so sweet of Salman sir to say this. He is kind. I observed him being approached by many people for various things and he always helped them. He is a family-oriented person. During the shoot, he would always call for food from his home and feed all of us."

Disha made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She subsequently appeared in Baaghi 2, Malang, and Heropanti 2 as well. She currently has several films in the pipeline, including Nag Ashwin's upcoming Project K. Touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Disha will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Yodha and KTina.

