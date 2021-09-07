When Ira Dubey scolded Ranveer Singh for ‘jumping around’ at black-tie event: 'I don't think he liked that very much'

Actor Ira Dubey has recalled an incident when she ‘gave it’ to Ranveer Singh for creating a ruckus at an awards show that she was co-hosting. Ira said that Ranveer probably didn't like being told off.

In an interview, Ira Dubey said that she is a forthright person, and says what she feels. On this occasion, she told Ranveer Singh to take his seat after she saw him ‘jumping around’ even after the event had started.

She told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Once, during an awards ceremony… I was hosting the GQ Awards. Ranveer was there, and was behaving like his usual… I adore him, he's a fantastic actor and there's no one like him in the industry. The event had started, and Akshay Oberoi and I were hosting together, and we were very sophisticated, black-tie… And Ranveer was going from one table to another, jumping around, meeting everybody, making noises, making sounds, and the event had already started. So I gave it to him a little bit. I improvised something and made him sit down, so I don't think he liked that very much.”

But Ira wasn't done. She added, "And then when the Entertainer of the Year award was announced, again I gave it to him. I looked straight at him and I was like, ‘Ranveer, it’s not you.’ He was just like, ‘Hain!’ And he knows me from back in Delhi, and he's worked with my aunts in theatre…"

Ranveer, who is known for his bold fashion choices, is a regular winner at fashion awards. He was last seen in the film Gully Boy, which released in 2019. He has a large slate of upcoming titles, including Sooryavanshi, Cirkus, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ira, the daughter of actor Lillete Dubey, will soon be seen in the web series Potluck.