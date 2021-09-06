Ranveer Singh promises to feed Deepika Padukone in his ‘godd’ after Amitabh Bachchan rings him up on KBC 13. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be the latest guests on the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 13. Host Amitabh Bachchan will play the game with the actor and the director this Friday.

In a promo from the episode, shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, Deepika is seen complaining about her husband, Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan. She told him how he never cooks for her. “He had once promised to cook breakfast for me and he still has not,” she said.

At this, Amitabh immediately dialled him up, telling him how his wife has been complaining about him. Ranveer told Deepika over the phone, “Instead of giving him my warm regards, you are complaining about me?” Amitabh asked him why he hasn't been cooking for her. He said, “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga (Now that Amitabh sir has said, it, I will put you in my lap and feed you omelette).”

Also read: Deepika Padukone threatens Ranveer Singh with a 'whacking' if he doesn't come home on time. Check out their funny chat

Farah asked Ranveer why he was offering his lap to Deepika when she only asked about the food. Everyone cracked up at her words.

In other promos of the upcoming episode, Amitabh and Deepika also recreated her popular line Ek Chutki Sindoor from her movie, Om Shanti Om. However, Farah, who directed the movie, had to interject when Amitabh gave his own spin to the scene.

Amitabh and Deepika have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku. Amitabh played Deepika's hypochondriac Bengali dad in the movie, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan.