When Jaya Bachchan said she doesn't 'do politics behind' Aishwarya Rai's back: 'If I don't like something about her...'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan once spoke about her relationship with her daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai. In an old interview in 2010, Jaya said that if she doesn't like something about Aishwarya Rai, she tells her 'on her face'. Jaya also added that she doesn't 'do politics behind her back'. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan said wife Aishwarya, mom Jaya gang up against him)

Jaya's son-actor Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya during the filming of Dhoom 2. Their engagement was announced on January 14, 2007. The duo tied the knot on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.

In an interview with Rediff, Jaya had spoken about Aishwarya, "She is my buddy. If I don't like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don't do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. Only difference is that I can be little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That's all."

"We really enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn't have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her," Jaya had added.

In an interview with DNA in 2015, Abhishek had spoken about his mother and Aishwarya. The actor had said, "Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. (Laughs) Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali."

Fans will see Jaya next in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film Ponniyin Selvan -1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan released on September 30 last year.

She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Aishwarya will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

