When Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli, called her ‘desh ki bahu’. Watch video

Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma about her husband Virat Kohli as she came on the sets of India’s Got Talent 8 in 2018 to promote Zero. She was joined by Katrina Kaif, and the two were tested on their knowledge of songs featuring their co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

In a video shared by a fan club, Karan asked which song had the lyrics ‘behki hai nigaahein aur bikhre hai baal’. While Anushka sang the song, Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Katrina correctly named it first.

When Karan asked the next question, Anushka started singing before Katrina could answer. “Mauka nahi mila (I did not even get a chance),” Katrina complained, as Anushka gleefully replied, “Maine maara mauke pe chauka (I seized the opportunity).”

Karan did not miss Anushka’s use of the word ‘chauka’, which also means a boundary in cricket, and pulled her leg. “Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes crack karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My girl has grown up so much, she is even cracking cricket jokes now. She is the daughter-in-law of the country, we cannot even say anything),” he said.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January.

Virat and Anushka recently launched a fundraiser for Covid-19 relief. While their original target was ₹7 crore, they raised the amount to ₹11 crore after many came forward to contribute. They donated ₹2 crore to the cause themselves.

Thanking everyone for their contribution, Anushka wrote in an Instagram post, “Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you. Thank you once again. Jai Hind.” In the accompanying video, she and Virat urged everyone to ‘continue doing (their) bit to protect each other — wear a mask, sanitise regularly, follow social distancing and get vaccinated as soon as possible’.