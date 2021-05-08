Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Covid-19 fundraiser generates 3.8 crore in a day, 2 crore came from couple

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli's Covid-19 fundraiser has crossed the halfway mark. The target was ₹7 crore, towards which the celebrity couple had contributed ₹2 crore themselves.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram to share an update about the fundraiser, conducted in collaboration with Ketto. She wrote, "Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going." The post showed that over ₹3.6 crore had already been generated.





The fundraiser's goal, as per the description on the Ketto page, is to ensure 'deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts' as the country battles a second wave of the pandemic.





In their joint post on Friday, the couple said that they were pained to see the suffering in the country, and expressed their gratitude towards those stepping forward to help others. Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief."

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share video message, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: 'It pains us to see India suffer'

The actor had also said in an Instagram post that she didn't celebrate her birthday this year, but thanked fans for their wishes. Last year, Anushka and Virat had contributed money towards the PM-Cares relief fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON