IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Covid-19 fundraiser generates 3.8 crore in a day, 2 crore came from couple
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared a video on their social media handles.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared a video on their social media handles.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Covid-19 fundraiser generates 3.8 crore in a day, 2 crore came from couple

  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Covid-19 fundraiser has crossed the halfway mark of its target of 7 crore, the actor updated fans on Saturday. The couple had donated 2 crore towards the cause.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli's Covid-19 fundraiser has crossed the halfway mark. The target was 7 crore, towards which the celebrity couple had contributed 2 crore themselves.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram to share an update about the fundraiser, conducted in collaboration with Ketto. She wrote, "Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going." The post showed that over 3.6 crore had already been generated.


The fundraiser's goal, as per the description on the Ketto page, is to ensure 'deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts' as the country battles a second wave of the pandemic.


In their joint post on Friday, the couple said that they were pained to see the suffering in the country, and expressed their gratitude towards those stepping forward to help others. Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief."

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share video message, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: 'It pains us to see India suffer'

The actor had also said in an Instagram post that she didn't celebrate her birthday this year, but thanked fans for their wishes. Last year, Anushka and Virat had contributed money towards the PM-Cares relief fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
virat kohli anushka sharma covid-19 covid-19 immunity + 2 more

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared a video on their social media handles.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared a video on their social media handles.
bollywood

Anushka-Virat share video msg for fans as they start fundraiser for Covid relief

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a video message with their fans, asking them to make donations for Covid-19 relief.
READ FULL STORY
Anushka Sharma turned 33 on Sunday.
Anushka Sharma turned 33 on Sunday.
bollywood

Anushka thanks fans for birthday wishes, says why she didn't celebrate, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma on Sunday took to Instagram to thank fans for her birthday wishes. She also added that her husband Virat and she would be doing their best to help the society fight Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP