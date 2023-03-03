When Kareena Kapoor called Madhuri Dixit’s first few films 'failures', felt flattered if called 'sex goddess' like Rekha

Kareena Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee (2000), spoke about Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Sridevi, as well as sister Karisma Kapoor, in an old interview. She spoke about Rekha's image as 'sex goddess', and said she felt 'very flattered' when she was addressed as one, too. Kareena also said that Madhuri or Sridevi 'didn’t become instant successes'. Also read: Kareena Kapoor's look test pics from 3 Idiots revealed 14 years later. See here

In her 2002 interview, Kareena said that Madhuri Dixit's 'first few films were failures'. She added that although Sridevi had done films such as Nagina (1986), Chandni (1989) and Mr India (1987), she took 'quite a few years in the industry' to become successful. Kareena, who is the younger daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and sister of Karisma Kapoor, also spoke about how she had to be 'sexy, glamorous and attractive' to be the 'top' actor in Bollywood.

Kareena told Filmfare in 2002, "I’ve realised I’m here to be at the top. And to get there you have to be sexy, glamorous and attractive. Everyone has been at the top – Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri, Karisma – has taken the glamour route. Rekha is called a sex goddess. I was very flattered when a magazine called me one too. In any case, just by wearing a salwar-kameez I can’t prove that I’m a good actress. The clothes have to be in keeping with the character… like Pooh’s deadly outfits in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. I want to be the No.1 actress. So why pick on my clothes?"

She also spoke about Madhuri and Sridevi, and said, "No two films of mine have been the same... I take that (commanding the highest fee by an actress right now) as a huge compliment. That shows that film-makers and audiences have full faith in my abilities. Just by being part of successful films, you don’t become a success in your own right. See, Madhurti Dixit or Sridevi didn’t become instant successes. Madhuri’s first few films were failures. Sure, Sridevi has Nagina, Chandni and Mr India… but after quite a few years in the industry. For that matter how many memorable blockbusters has Rekha starred in? And yet she’s a movie goddess."

Kareena, who has acted in films such as 3 Idiots (2009), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Jab We Met (2007) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), among many others, is working on her next, The Crew. The film also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and is backed by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena's upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's next. Devotion of Suspect X, which marks Kareena's OTT debut is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is also expected to be out this year. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also star in Netflix project.

