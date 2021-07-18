Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to ‘sell’ Taimur for nappy ads: 'Don’t be cheap'
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to ‘sell’ Taimur for nappy ads: 'Don’t be cheap'

Saif Ali Khan had once revealed that he was ready to feature his older son Taimur Ali Khan in ads. However, Kareena Kapoor was not on board with the idea.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their older son Taimur in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly among the most popular star kids today. The four-year-old's photos go viral every time he steps out of his house. Given his popularity, Saif had once revealed that he had a few producers suggesting Taimur should be included in the promotions of his films.

However, Kareena Kapoor wasn't on board with the idea. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2018, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Kareena asked Saif not to be 'cheap'.

"Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (he sports salt and pepper hair in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands. In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy," Saif said.

"My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur)’. I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything... at a very reasonable price...it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And, I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest," he said, adding, he'd spend the money on 'holidays in Switzerland.'

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares goofy throwback pics of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan on friend's birthday, see here

While Taimur had the media's attention, Saif and Kareena have chosen to keep their second son, Jeh, away from the spotlight. The couple welcomed the little one earlier this year and it wasn't until recently that his name was revealed. While Kareena had shared pictures of the little one with Taimur, she is yet to give a good look at his face. Nevertheless, earlier this week, a few fan accounts shared pictures from her upcoming book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which featured Jeh's face.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan taimur ali khan taimur

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares childhood pic with Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita, fan says 'you were same like Taimur'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 05:02 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor with ‘two prince sons’ Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, claim fan clubs as they share unseen photos

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP