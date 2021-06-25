Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor spoke about watching Karisma Kapoor cry in her days of struggle: 'I've seen too much'
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor spoke about watching Karisma Kapoor cry in her days of struggle: 'I've seen too much'

Kareena Kapoor once spoke about her elder sister Karisma Kapoor's days of struggle as an actor. Kareena talked about how she would hide and watch Karisma cry to their mother, Babita Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Karisma Kapoor is six years older than Kareena Kapoor.

Actor Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 47th birthday on Friday, June 25. She was among the most popular stars of 90s Bollywood and has worked with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

While Karisma Kapoor belongs to one of Bollywood's most prestigious families, success and work did not come easy for her. Her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor, also joined the film industry a few years later. During an interview with Simi Garewal, Kareena had spoken in detail about Karisma's days of struggle as a young actor in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor said that she would watch her elder sister cry for nights on end to their mother, actor Babita Kapoor. "I have seen my sister sit up for nights together with my mother and cry, saying that people are putting her down and that she would never make it. I would hide behind and watch because they would never want me to see the pain they were going through. I've seen too much," she said.

Kareena added that it would hurt her too to watch her sister cry. "As a child, I have seen a lot with my mother, my sister. I have lived their lives with them, gone through their traumas. I think I have seen my sister cry for nights together to go to sleep when she was struggling. And that hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me. That's what makes me the person I am," she added.

When asked if her sister struggles dissuaded her from becoming an actor too, she said, "Not at all. It made me so strong. If I may say so, I feel like a man. I can take on anything in the world. Any amount of pain, any amount of people trying to put me down. I would fight that because I have seen my mother and my sister go through that struggle and I am ready for that."

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about equation with Rani Mukerji: ‘She has seen me cry’

In 2014, Karisma also talked about Kareena and how they were both successful actors. "I think there has never been a precedence where two sisters in Bollywood have been successful working simultaneously as heroines in same decade or same generation. I think we have been lucky and fortunate to have had great careers," she had told PTI.

Karisma took a long break from acting after her kids--Samaira and Kiaan-- were born. Last year, she returned to the screen with the web series Mentalhood. Kareena also has two children. She welcomed her second son in February but has not revealed his name yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan karisma kapoor babita simi garewal

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember grandparents Raj Kapoor-Krishna Raj Kapoor with vintage pic

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:15 PM IST
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor shares pic with Sachin Tendulkar from Andaz Apna Apna days, fan questions Salman Khan's fashion choice

PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 06:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment

This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP