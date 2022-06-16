When Mithun Chakraborty spoke about his struggling days, sleeping in public park: 'Main footpath se aaya hoon'

Mithun Chakraborty, who has appeared in more than 350 films in multiple languages, had a rough phase before he joined films and became popular. Mithun, who is celebrating his 71st birthday on Thursday, revealed in an old interview that he did not have a roof over his head when he was trying to make it as an actor. Also Read| Mithun Chakraborty's hospital pic surfaces online, son Mimoh Chakraborty clarifies 'he is fit and fine'

Mithun made his acting debut with the art-house drama Mrigayaa in 1976, and ended up winning a National Film Award for Best Actor for his first movie itself. The film, which also found commercial success in the former Soviet Union, was also the first Indian film to gross ₹100 crore at the box office. However, the actor struggled with suicidal thoughts before his debut, and thought he wouldn't be able to make it.

In an interview with ETC in 2011, Mithun reflected on his 35 years in the film industry, and said, "I won't talk about struggling days because it would break the spirits of many people. Everyone struggles, but my struggle has been so much...ki samajh lijiye footpath se aaya hoon, literally (I have literally come from the footpath). In Mumbai city, I have spent many days where I sometimes slept in Five Gardens, and sometimes slept in front of someone's hostel. A friend of mine got me a membership to Matunga Gymkhana so I could use the bathroom. I would go there in the morning and get fresh, brush my teeth, and then go on my way. Upon leaving I didn't use to know where would I get my next meal or where will I sleep."

Mithun added, "I don't want to break the spirits of those who are also struggling. There were times when I thought I won't be able to do it, thought that maybe I will have to commit suicide in the end. There were a lot of reasons (behind his suicidal thoughts). I couldn't go back to Kolkata because of my political background and I could not do something. Please never think that it is right to end your life without fighting. But I had that in me that I didn't know how to lose, I would not take defeat even in sports."

Mithun made his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Bestseller in February 2022. He also starred in The Kashmir Files, which became a box office hit after its release in March 2022.

