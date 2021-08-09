When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

Veteran actor Mumtaz once spoke about the time she wore a bikini in Feroz Khan's Apradh. She revealed how she used to have a complex about her thighs and even shared how Feroz helped her overcome it.

Speaking to a leading daily last year, Mumtaz spoke about shooting swimming scenes and wearing a bikini on screen. "I did but we were never told to do swimming scenes, just a splash or two in the pool. I was also good at cycling and horse-riding. I rode a horse in one film. I also wore a swimming costume in Roop Tera Mastana - but I wore a bikini in only Feroz Khan's Apradh. I had a complex of my typical heavy Iranian thighs and I thought a bikini was too open, but Feroz promised: 'Mumzy, I will delete the scene if you disapprove of it'. And when I saw the scene, I felt that I was looking very sexy and nice. But today, everything has changed so much," she said.

Speaking about the actors that are ruling Bollywood now, she said, "Today's heroines are so bold. Of course they work hard but hum itne open dresses nahi pehnte the (we never used to wear such revealing clothes). Doesn't a woman look glamorous even in a saree if it is worn a bit low? And, look at today's music. No dum at all, no emotions. Gaane yaad hi nahi rehte (You never remember them). The movies, by and large, are just gandh (trash). There is hardly any story in any film; exceptions of course exist. I also don't understand why you need to show nudity to depict sex. Can't it be just suggestive? And the less said about the gaaliyaan (abuses) used in sentences, the better. Aajkal censors hain bhi ki nahin (Is there any censorship at all these days)?"

Also read: Step inside Arjun Bijlani’s spacious new sea-facing home, bought as gift for wife Neha Swami

Mumtaz's parents were Abdul Saleem Askari and Shadi Habib Agha from Iran. After their separation, when Mumtaz was just a year old, her mother moved in with her maternal grandmother and aunt. Mumtaz and her sister Malika decided to work in the film industry to help their family.

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a picture with Mumtaz, Malika and Reena Roy from a get-together. "What JOY to bump into my favourite ladies.. #ICONS of Bollywood… @mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood reena roy_my love #mallikarandhawa #fanmoment .. they have such grace and joie de vivre.. n so full of fun.. thank u @shaadrandhawa for leaving your lunch n clicking our pics," she wrote with the photo.