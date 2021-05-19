When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife asked Anurag Kashyap ‘what have you done’ as actor kept saying dialogues despite fever

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who celebrates his birthday on May 19, has starred in numerous movies and delivered several memorable performances. However, Raman Raghav 2.0 will always stand out. The actor played a psychopath in the movie.

Director Anurag Kashyap once revealed that Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya had called him after the actor had fallen sick but couldn't stop rambling the movie's dialogues, hinting at his dedication to the character he was playing at the time.

Speaking with the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reaction in 2020, Anurag recalled, "He got dengue and he was in the hospital. While in the hospital, he was only, constantly blabbering lines from Raman Raghav as if he was literally living the character. He was on high fever and his wife called me, 'What have you done to him? He's just talking non-stop, lines from the movie' and I got scared, he was really affected by it. He becomes like that. He likes to live there, he likes to stay there, he actually prefers that world, he escapes into that world."

Nawazuddin had spoken about the incident during an interview with HuffPost India in 2016. The report revealed that the movie was shot in various locations across Mumbai, including the slums of Dharavi. During the shoot, he fell ill owing to unhygienic surroundings and was hospitalised for five days.

At the hospital, Nawazuddin's wife horrified when she watched the semi-conscious actor repeating his lines from the movie. “She called up Anurag and say ‘Yeh kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing)?’” he said, laughing gleefully. “But issi mein toh mazaa hai (that is the fun)! To be able to work with Salman-Shah Rukh and also do films like these," he added.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor's phone wallpaper is a childhood pic with mom Sridevi, see here

Nawazuddin has starred in a few digital projects last year. These include Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai, and Serious Men. The actor was also a part of the popular Netflix series Sacred Games, which has premiered two seasons so far. His last big-screen outing was in 2019 with Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Athiya Shetty.