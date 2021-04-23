When Shah Rukh Khan praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the 'bigger actor': 'I am not at all senior when it comes to acting'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many talented celebrities in his career. On an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shah Rukh had talked about working with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and lauded him for his acting prowess.

Speaking to host Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh had said that Nawazuddin was a better actor than him. Sitting next to him, Nawazuddin could only smile at his words.





"I am not as big an actor as Nawaz bhai. He perhaps doesn't know how special he is. He is a big, high-level actor. I can say this only because I have been working as an actor for 25 years. I am his senior in that regard. But when it comes to acting, I am not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we feel inspired," he had said.

Nawazuddin and Shah Rukh worked together in Raees. While Shah Rukh played a criminal in the film, Nawaz played his nemesis, a cop on a mission to bring him to justice.

Speaking about Nawazuddin to a leading daily in 2017, Shah Rukh had said, "Nawaz is a very humble actor, he doesn’t know what he does and I love actors like that, even I don’t know what I do. I say this because there are some actors who know exactly what they do, Nawaz doesn’t. I used to tell him after a scene, Nawaz bhai woh pehla shot acha tha (that first shot was better), let’s do another take, then he will ask me, what did I do in the first one? He knows the character, he knows the scene and he knows the emotion but he doesn’t know what he is doing, which is amazing.”

In an interview, Nawaz was also asked whether the era of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh was over after they delivered a few back-to-back flops. “Ek picture flop ho gayi toh thodi na Khan ka zamaana chala gaya...Aisa nahi hota (Just because one film flopped, does it mean that the era of the Khans is over? It doesn’t happen like that)," he had told Times Now.

