IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shah Rukh Khan praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the 'bigger actor': 'I am not at all senior when it comes to acting'
Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddhin Siddiqui worked together on Raees.
Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddhin Siddiqui worked together on Raees.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the 'bigger actor': 'I am not at all senior when it comes to acting'

  • Shah Rukh Khan once spoke highly of his Raees co-star and acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He said that the way he works, is unmatched.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:32 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many talented celebrities in his career. On an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shah Rukh had talked about working with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and lauded him for his acting prowess.

Speaking to host Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh had said that Nawazuddin was a better actor than him. Sitting next to him, Nawazuddin could only smile at his words.


"I am not as big an actor as Nawaz bhai. He perhaps doesn't know how special he is. He is a big, high-level actor. I can say this only because I have been working as an actor for 25 years. I am his senior in that regard. But when it comes to acting, I am not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we feel inspired," he had said.

Nawazuddin and Shah Rukh worked together in Raees. While Shah Rukh played a criminal in the film, Nawaz played his nemesis, a cop on a mission to bring him to justice.

Speaking about Nawazuddin to a leading daily in 2017, Shah Rukh had said, "Nawaz is a very humble actor, he doesn’t know what he does and I love actors like that, even I don’t know what I do. I say this because there are some actors who know exactly what they do, Nawaz doesn’t. I used to tell him after a scene, Nawaz bhai woh pehla shot acha tha (that first shot was better), let’s do another take, then he will ask me, what did I do in the first one? He knows the character, he knows the scene and he knows the emotion but he doesn’t know what he is doing, which is amazing.”

Also read: Saba Ali Khan shares photo of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan, fan calls him ‘copy of Saif Ali Khan’

In an interview, Nawaz was also asked whether the era of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh was over after they delivered a few back-to-back flops. “Ek picture flop ho gayi toh thodi na Khan ka zamaana chala gaya...Aisa nahi hota (Just because one film flopped, does it mean that the era of the Khans is over? It doesn’t happen like that)," he had told Times Now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shah rukh khan nawazuddin siddiqui raees + 1 more

Related Stories

Madhuri Dixit with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.
Madhuri Dixit with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.
bollywood

Madhuri shares vintage pics with Shah Rukh as their film Anjaam clocks 27 years

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit posts pictures from her movie Anjaam, as it completed 27 years. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
bollywood

SRK cheers for KKR despite loss against CSK, fans say ‘haar ke jeetne wale ko…’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:15 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan posted an encouraging message for the Kolkata Knight Riders for putting up a tough fight against Chennai Super Kings, despite the odds being against them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP