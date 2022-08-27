When Neha Dhupia attended her first fashion show by helping models with their shoes

Actor Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India in 2002 before moving to Mumbai and trying her luck in the acting industry. A year later, she made her film debut with the 2003 film Qayamat. But did you know she once helped models backstage with their shoes before she shot to fame? Also read: Neha Dhupia completes 20 years as Miss India, Dia Mirza shares a note for her 'fierce, authentic' friend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During an interview with PTI in 2011, Neha revealed how her film Pappu Can’t Dance Saala reminded her of days of struggle in Mumbai, which helped her stay grounded. She said, “I started my career with a beauty pageant but not many people know that the first fashion show I attended was by helping models with their shoes backstage. So now each time I walk the ramp at a fashion show I am reminded of it.”

In Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, Neha played the role of a Mumbai-based dancer. Talking about drawing inspiration, she added, “I observed the backup dancers on the sets and their ambition, dedication and attitude towards their profession reminded me of my initial days of struggle.” She also said that while every actor goes through a struggling phase to achieve their dreams, they also face challenges in maintaining the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Neha clocked 20 years as Miss India. Recalling her beauty pageant days, she earlier told Hindustan Times, “I did Miss India, and that was a huge platform back then. Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, and so many others got into the industry so it was kind of given. The audition I was nervous about was for Miss India. It was a do-or-die situation for me. I was like great if it happens fine, but this is the only chance I am going to take. If it's not gonna happen, then it is not meant to be.”

Neha featured in several films, such as Julie, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Tumhari Sulu, Lust Stories, Helicopter Eela, Sanak and A Thursday among others. In 2018, she tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi. The couple is blessed with a daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.