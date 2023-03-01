When Nora Fatehi slapped co-star for misbehaving with her: 'Fir usne thappad mara mujhe'

Last year, Nora Fatehi spoke about an ugly incident that occurred during the shoot of her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, which released in 2014. She revealed that she slapped a co-star for misbehaving with her on set, and that he slapped her back. She added that after she slapped him once again, he pulled her hair and they got in a physical fight. Also read: Akshay Kumar tries to woo Nora Fatehi in new dance video, fans tag Twinkle Khanna

Nora had opened up about the incident during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in November last year. She had visited the sets of the show for the promotions of her film An Action Hero.

Nora was laughing as she shared details about the fight she had with her co-star. She was shooting for the film in the jungle in Sundarbans. She said, “Ek co-actor tha, badtameez tha mere saath to maine thappad mara usko. Fir usne thappad mara mujhe (my co-actor misbehaved with me so I slapped him. He also slapped me back)."

She continued, “To fir maine thappad mara dobara, fir usne kheenche mere baal, maine bhi kheenche, to fir bahut jhagda hua, ganda wala jhagda hua (I slapped him again and he pulled my hair. I also pulled his hair. It was a very ugly fight).” Shocked on hearing her story, host Kapil Sharma said, “Keede padenge usko (he will suffer).” Reacting to him, Nora said about her co-star, “Yes, I swear, kutta (dog).”

As the video clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was shared online, many were surprised to see her laughing while sharing the incident. A Reddit user commented, “She thinks this is some funny incident?” Another wrote, “I was so confused about it as well. Either she is really traumatised or this is just anything thing for her. I think this is her coping mechanism.” Many also pointed out how the audience clapped as Nora laughed, while sharing the incident. A Reddit user commented on the same, ”Ayushmann looks stunned, trying not to look serious!! Crazy how you have to laugh these things off on TV."

