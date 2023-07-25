When Pakistani actor Omer Shahzad revealed Fawad Khan replaced him in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Pakistani actor and model Omer Shahzad had said that he was offered a role in the Bollywood blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM). In a 2022 interview with Something Haute, Omer revealed that he was initially offered the role portrayed by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the Karan Johar directorial. However, he was later replaced by Fawad, despite sending audition clips for the part. Also read: Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh wanted just ₹1 for Om Shanti Om role, internet say he has no ‘self respect’

About Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Fawad Khan in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (left); Pakistani actor Omer Shahzad (right).

Directed, produced and written by filmmaker Karan Johar, Dharma Productions' Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a 2016 romantic drama that featured a star-studded cast. It included Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Lisa Haydon, along with Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Fawad Khan replaced Omer Shahzad in ADHM

In the Something Haute interview from last year, Omer Shahzad had shared that he had not only received an offer for Fawad's role, but had also sent audition clips for consideration. However, Fawad eventually bagged the part.

He had said, "Unhone (casting director Shanoo Sharma said) kaha 'There's a movie with Karan Johar'. I was offered a role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But not the character that Imran Abbas played, but the character that Fawad Khan played. Unhone mujhe kaha ki there is a character, jo ek DJ hai. He is a cool guy. Unhone kaha this guy has all the scenes with the main heroine. Maine kaha ki yaar ab Karan Johar hai, uski main heroine bhi koi Deepika Padukone hogi ya phir iss tareh ki hogi. Toh maine kaha ki agar paanch scenes bhi ho ya chaar scenes bhi ho, I got it. Main uski (Shanoo Sharma) baat sun raha tha phir mujhe kehti hai, 'Omer mujhe exactly yehi chahiye'. Phir maine unse poocha how do you want the character to be like? Kehti hai 'I want very natural. Jaise tum meri baat sun rahe ho mujhe yehi chahiye (Shanoo Sharma had explained the character to me, it was the role of a cool DJ. She said the scenes were all with the female lead, and I wanted to do the film, even if I had 4-5 scenes. She said I have to be just like myself in the role)'."

He further said, "Unhone mujhe pura character bataya, uss time mujhe film ka door door tak nahi pata tha. Year mujhe exactly yaad nahi hai, Ramzan ka mahina tha. Unhone mujhe pure scenes bataye. Unhone kaha 'Main scene bhej rahi hoon, ek dafa mujhe karke proper bhejdo, I need to show it to Karan as well... Kuch time ke baad she did not respond (to my messages), which is fine... Takreeban saal ke bad unka phir message aya Instagram par, 'Can you share your portfolio pictures and a video?' Phir maine unko email kar diya sab kuch, like an audition. Phir aapko pata hi hai cheese kharab hona shuru ho gayi (I had no idea which film was being offered to me at the time, but she had sent all scenes to me, and even asked me to send audition clips for Karan to see. After some time, we lost touch and again after a year or so, they asked me for my photos and videos. By then, things between our countries were not good)."

Fawad's Bollywood career

In 2014, Fawad made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He only worked in two more Hindi films before the ban on Pakistani artistes was enforced in India in 2016.

In an interview with Film Companion in 2021, Fawad was asked if he misses Bollywood; he had then said, “I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience."

