Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh wanted just 1 for Om Shanti Om role, internet say he has no ‘self respect’

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh's recent comment during an interview have not sat well with a few of his countrymen and women. The actor, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in his 2001 movie Om Shanti Om, has revealed how much he charged for his work in the movie. (Also read: Yami Gautam says actors fees should be realistic) Javed Sheikh played a former superstar and Shah Rukh Khan's father in Om Shanti Om.

Javed Sheikh's comment

In an interview with Gloss Etc, Javed was asked about his experience working on the Farah Khan film. He was finalised for the film and later, there was a discussion about his payment. “Their manager came to me, said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won't take any money. The thing is that firstly it's a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh's father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me. That's why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money.”

The manager refused to listen and said it was against the rules. They had a long discussion about it then Javed finally suggested, “You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I'm not joking.” Then, the film's team decided how much Javed should be paid. “When they sent me the first cheque, it was shocking itself.”

The negative reactions

According to website Reviewit.pk, Javed got some less than favourable reviews for his comments. Many thought he had no self respect to be asking no money for his hard work. “This is what you call not having any self respect. The man didn't even charge any fee for his job,” wrote one. “Dunno why they put Indian actors on such pedestal,” commented another. “This man should have chosen a minimum professional fee at least. Why come across as someone with no value in front of others,” commented a person. “Omg that's agains showing them how little we are and you are our superior. Regards how big they are. You should get money for your work. No one work for free,” read another comment. “And you just humiliated in front of them, being of no value,” asked a person.

Javed Sheikh's other roles

Apart from Om Shanti Om, Javed also worked in My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves and Namastey London, in which he played Upen Patel's father. When asked if Pakistani actors will work in Indian films again, he said, “Our political relations with Hindustan are not well these days, ever since BJP came into power. Maybe it will be better if a party other than BJP comes into power.”

