When people asked Jaya Bachchan 'are you mad' for working with Amitabh Bachchan; told her 'he will never make it'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan once spoke about how people in the Hindi film industry questioned her for working with her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview in 2010, Jaya revealed that people would ask her 'are you mad' for doing projects with Amitabh Bachchan. She also added that several people said Amitabh 'will never make it'. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan asks people not to click her pics, says ‘naukri se nikaal deni chahiye')

Jaya made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Guddi in 1971 while Amitabh's first film was Saat Hindustani (1969). The couple featured in many films together such as Ek Nazar (1972), Zanjeer and Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke, Sholay and Mili (1975), Silsila (1981), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Amitabh had a cameo appearance in Guddi (1971) and Piya Ka Ghar (1972).

Speaking with Rediff, Jaya had talked about Amitabh and her son-actor Abhishek Bachchan. "If he really has it in him, then he will overcome the towering figure (Amitabh). He must struggle in order to achieve. I know when Amitji came (in film industry) people used to say 'are you mad? Why are you working with this guy? He will never make it.' Same people who said this have worked with him, regularly, later," she had said.

She added, "Not only as a mother but as a student of cinema and acting I would like to see an actor, it can be Abhishek or anybody, who can really take on Amitabh Bachchan. Why not? Somebody hopefully, better (than Amitabh)?" When she was asked if she wants actor Shahrukh Khan to take on Amitabh, the actor responded with 'why not?'.

Fans will see Jaya next in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

Amitabh has Ganapath Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath will release in theatres on October 20 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Fans will see him in the upcoming sci-fi film Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also The Intern remake alongside Deepika. Amitabh was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

