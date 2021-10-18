Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Priyanka Chopra cried, said she wanted to ‘quit’ Bajirao Mastani
bollywood

When Priyanka Chopra cried, said she wanted to ‘quit’ Bajirao Mastani

In an old interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that Priyanka Chopra cried on the third day of Bajirao Mastani and said that she wanted to quit. The reason being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's strict shooting regime.
Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 06:26 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Time and again Priyanka Chopra has proved that she is a global icon. Be it her performances or her awards, she has always been on the top of her game. But did you know that Priyanka once wanted to quit Bajirao Mastani and even broke down on the third day of the film's shoot? Ranveer Singh had once shared an anecdote from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. 

In an old interview with the Film Companion, Ranveer said, “Miss Know it all, the mastery of the craft of acting has once gone to a set of (the) film called Bajirao Mastani, directed by certain Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I think she was not prepared for the unique style of Mr. Bhansali. So for the first time, I saw Priyanka Chopra out of whack. She was like, ‘What is going on?’ Ís this for real?' ‘Am I in the Twilight zone?’ 'Is this really happening?' 'Are these types of conversations actually happening?' ‘It is 9 PM and we have not taken a single shot.’ ‘What is going on?’”

“She was not prepared for the beast, lovingly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On day three, she was like ‘I am done. I want to quit, I am going home’," Ranveer said. Priyanka, who was sitting just beside him during the interview, faked a cry to show how she reacted at the time. 

Bajirao Mastani, which was released on December 18, 2015, starred Deepika Padukone, Priyanka and Ranveer in the lead roles. This was not the first time the trio appeared in a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Priyanka Chopra had previously appeared in Sanjay's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, in which she had a dance number titled Ram Chahe Leela. The film starred Ranveer and Deepika in the lead. The couple reunited with Sanjay again for Padmaavat.

