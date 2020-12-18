e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone celebrates Bajirao Mastani’s fifth anniversary with heartfelt note, shares unseen set picture

Deepika Padukone celebrates Bajirao Mastani’s fifth anniversary with heartfelt note, shares unseen set picture

On the five-year anniversary of her film Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone has shared a heartfelt post on social media.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone with Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Deepika Padukone with Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
         

Deepika Padukone has shared a touching note on the five-year anniversary of her film, Bajirao Mastani, along with an unseen picture with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She wrote about the significance of her character, Mastani.

The behind-the-scenes picture shows Deepika in costume, sharing a laugh with Bhansali. She looks stunning in heavy ethnic attire, with a dupatta on her head and a jhumar adorning her forehead. She is also seen wearing a nosering and multiple necklaces.

Hindustantimes

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover’s names, for all of eternity... @ranveersingh @priyankachopra @bhansaliproductions #5YearsOfMastani #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastani.”

Deepika had starred opposite now husband Ranveer Singh in the film. While Deepika played the role of Mastani, Ranveer played Peshwa Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra played his wife, Kashibai. This was Ranveer and Deepika’s second film together with Bhansali after 2013’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares transformation journey for Rashmi Rocket, had said no to steroids to get a natural body

Ranveer, meanwhile, shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram Stories. Here are some interesting facts about the film:

1. Both Ranveer and Tanvi Azmi shaved their heads for the film. Tanvi was not the first choice for the film. Dimple Kapadia, Supriya Pathak and even Shabana Azmi were considered for the role.

2. Priyanka had called Kashibai one of the hardest parts of her career, and had to learn Marathi for it. She had tweeted, “Didn’t even realise how tired I was till I touched my bed.#BajiraoMastani is so intense that I’m depleted!#Kashi is one of my hardest parts!”

3. The song Gajanana was shot at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi Stadium, in Pune for which 5000 student volunteers formed a 194-foot version of Ganesha, making it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

