Taapsee Pannu shares transformation journey for Rashmi Rocket, had said no to steroids to get a natural body

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:37 IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared her journey from being an actor who never hits the gym to becoming a sprinter for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. The actor has revealed she did not use any steroids and transformed her body naturally for the film.

Sharing a video of her training for the film, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, “Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things. “Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har takdeer se pahle khuda bande se khud poojhe bata teri raza kya hai. Here it is caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya #RashmiRocket.”

The video opens with her pictures from her school days when she won medals in sports. She reveals she was six years old when she ran for the first time in Class I, and then went on to win a medal every time she ran on the sports day. “Maybe because I was a hyperactive kid but I was very competitive too,” she says.

She also shared about making it clear to her trainer that she “won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way.”

Taapsee said they did not have the budget to touch up the body on screen to show sharper muscles but had to make it real and work on herself. She says, “I didn’t have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home while I build my muscle and get my body ready for the film, I had to do other films simultaneously. I was shooting for multiple other films while I was training for Rashmi Rocket.”

She says she is not a gym person and hit the gym “real bad.” The video also shows her struggle with sprinting as she gave up on third day of shoot and couldn’t even stand on her feet and took two weeks to bounce back.

Taapsee on Thursday dropped some fresh pictures from her gruelling training sessions for the film. The Pink actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from the training session and shared her journey from lifting “50 lbs (22.6 kg) to 540 lbs (244.9kg).” The pictures see the 33-year-old actor seated on a workout machine which she termed her “Main Machine” in the caption. “My Main Machine’ The journey from 50 lbs (22.6 kg) to 540 lbs (244.9kg),” she wrote in the caption. Hinting about the new video, she added, “Ya I know I am also waiting for the final video which seem to be taking longer than what my muscles took to show up #RashmiRocket #OneMoreRep.”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama that chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests will release sometime in 2021.

