When Priyanka Chopra got cheeky after asked about what she liked in Nick Jonas first, here's what she said

An old interview of Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced online, and fans can’t get enough of her candid confession about the first thing she liked about her now-husband, Nick Jonas. The video clip, from the promotions of her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, features Priyanka alongside co-star Farhan Akhtar, and the two share a playful moment that’s winning hearts all over again. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in 2016.

Priyanka reveals what did she like in Nick

In the clip, Farhan is seen asking Priyanka, “What was the first thing you noticed about Nick?” Priyanka gives a mischievous smile, glances at him, and quips, “His body!” before bursting into laughter. She quickly adds, “God, I sound so vain!” prompting Farhan to start singing the Jonas Brothers’ hit single Sucker for You, leaving the audience in splits.

Priyanka then went on to share how her connection with Nick Jonas began. “He first slid into my DMs,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Oh, you’re really beautiful,’ and whatever. So I thought, alright, I need to know who this guy is.” Laughing, she added, “So I went and Googled him, and I saw this music video called Close and yeah, I was like, alright, this needs to happen.”

For those who don’t remember, Close is Nick Jonas’s 2016 track featuring Tove Lo, known for its intimate, emotional theme and intense chemistry between the two performers. It’s no surprise that the steamy visuals caught Priyanka’s attention, and as fans now know, it was just the beginning of a real-life fairytale.

At the time of the interview, Priyanka was promoting The Sky Is Pink, a heartfelt drama directed by Shonali Bose. The film starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf, and told the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. The movie marked Priyanka’s return to Bollywood after a hiatus of several years in Hollywood.

Priyanka and Nick's love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story began in 2016, when Nick famously messaged her on Twitter saying, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” The two met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in 2017, where Nick reportedly went down on one knee the moment he saw her and said, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

Their whirlwind romance took off soon after, and by July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece, with a stunning Tiffany engagement ring. The couple tied the knot later that year in a grand, multi-day celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur blending both Christian and Hindu wedding traditions.