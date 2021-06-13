Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas skied in the Swiss Alps with Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas after their wedding
bollywood

When Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas skied in the Swiss Alps with Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas after their wedding

Check out throwback pictures of Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas from the time when they went on a holiday in Switzerland, soon after their wedding in 2018.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their Switzerland trip, soon after their wedding in 2018.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 and wasted no time in embarking on their journey together. One of the first things they did together after the elaborate wedding was skiing in Switzerland.

Soon after their wedding, they first spent a few days in London and then left for Switzerland. Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with husband Nick Jonas and a few others from their ski resort.

One picture shows Priyanka and Nick huddled together and the glorious Swiss Alps can be seen in the background. Another image is a close-up that shows Priyanka posing with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. Priyanka wore a red and black coloured ski wear and a cap while Sophie wore shades of white and blue.

She also posted solo pictures of herself from the outing. Nick’s brothers Joe and Franklin and Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, also came together for a group picture that she shared.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together.

The Baywatch star and Nick got married in Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan in ceremonies held in accordance with both Hindu and Christian rituals.

She first announced her engagement in August 2018 with a picture with Nick. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul," she captioned it.

Priyanka is currently in London to shoot for her upcoming Amazon Prime show, Citadel. The action drama also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She has been in London since the last few months of 2020. She shot Text For You and promoted her film The White Tiger and her memoir Unfinished from there.

Also read: Sharib Hashmi on success of The Family Man 2: 'I am on cloud nine'

Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick jonas priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra romance nick jonas

Related Stories

tamil cinema

R Madhavan clarifies he’s not part of filmmaker Lingusamy’s bilingual film: 'No truth in the news'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:28 PM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares clip from her horseback riding session, a fan says 'you are so good at it'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP