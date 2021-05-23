Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Priyanka Chopra turned down a possible 'lesbian encounter' with someone Karan Johar knew
bollywood

When Priyanka Chopra turned down a possible 'lesbian encounter' with someone Karan Johar knew

Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, recalled how she turned down a romantic proposition from a woman by pretending she had a boyfriend.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.

Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, admitted that she had once been propositioned by a woman. She pretended to be in a relationship to get out of the situation.

Priyanka was joined on the episode by Deepika Padukone. Host Karan Johar asked them if they'd had a 'lesbian encounter', and Priyanka said she had. She clarified, "Encounters, I wouldn't know, but I've been propositioned."

Asked if it came close to being an 'encounter', Priyanka continued, "It could've been. It was at a nightclub, a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn't know that I don't swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious. And I didn't know how to tell her... Because she was somebody I knew."

Priyanka said that even Karan knows the person. She continued, "I just had to be like, 'babe, I kinda have a boyfriend', which I didn't at the time. It could have been... But I prefer boys."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about her 'early dating life' in Unfinished

Priyanka opened up about her romantic past in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Her husband, Nick Jonas, admitted that those were the portions he was the most interested in reading. In the book, the actor wrote about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s. "I’d get involved with a wonderful man and we’d have a lovely time, usually for a period of years. By the end of the relationship, though, I’d have lost myself somehow. I’d be exhausted, discouraged and disappointed and I didn’t know how I’d gotten to such an unhappy place," she wrote, according to Open magazine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra unfinished priyanka chopra memoir deepika padukone koffee with karan karan johar

Related Stories

bollywood

Fashion actor Arjan Bajwa says Priyanka Chopra saw his audition in a parking lot, recalls a message she sent him

PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP