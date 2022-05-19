When Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar attended Prem Nath, Bina Rai's wedding as baraatis in 1952. See vintage pic

Late actor Prem Nath tied the knot with actor Bina Rai in 1952. The wedding was attended by his brother-in-law Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and their families. Last year, a picture featuring Raj, his son Randhir Kapoor and Dilip was shared online, making their fans nostalgic Also Read: When Raj Kapoor was too unwell to receive award, President Venkataraman came to him instead

In the picture, Prem is seen sitting on a horse, apparently little Randhir as also sitting with him on it, as his ‘sehbala’. Actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar are also spotted in the picture as the ‘baraatis’.

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor at Prem Nath's wedding.

In a 2017 interview with Filmfare, Pre son Monty Prem Nath talked about his parents love story. He said, “Mom (the late Bina Rai) was a fan of dad. They first worked together in Aurat (1953). Mom was nervous in front of a superstar. Her hands were trembling, while giving the shot. So Papa put flowers around her hand in a bid to camouflage that. Papa was taken in by her simplicity. Gradually, they fell in love and got married. Randhir Kapoor, who was a child then, sat on the horse with Papa as the sarwala (best man).”

He added, “After marriage, my parents started their own production unit (P.N. Films). Their first offering was Shagufa (1953). But it didn’t do well. The films that followed – Prisoner of Golconda, Samundar, Hamara Watan and Chengiz Khan – suffered a worse fate. Their charm didn’t work after marriage. But mom’s films like Anarkali (1953), Taj Mahal (1963) and Ghunghat (1960) with other heroes were hits. Ghunghat fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Papa’s, career, on the other hand went downhill.”

Prem and Bina fell in love while they were filming for their 1953 film Aurat. They tied the knot in 1952 and welcomed their children Monty and Prem Krishen. Prem died in 1992, at the age of 66, following a heart attack.

Raj Kapoor's father Prithviraj Kapoor, fixed his marriage with Krishna, who was Prem Nath's sister. The couple got married in 1946 and had 5 children together- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Ritu Nanda.

Prem has appeared in films such as, Aan (1952), Teesri Manzil (1966), Johny Mera Naam (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Dharmatma (1975), Kalicharan (1976), Desh Premee (1982) and many more. With Raj, he appeared in Awaara (1951), Dharam Karam (1975) and Aag (1948).

