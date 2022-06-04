When Raj Kapoor got angry at wife for her opinion on Ram Teri Ganga Maili: 'Krishnaji sikhayegi film banana'

Late actor Raj Kapoor once got angry at his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor after she didn't like the climax of Ram Teri Ganga Maili. In an old interview, his daughter Rima Jain had revealed that reacting to her feedback, Raj had asked if Krishna will teach him how to make films. Rima had also said that Raj used to press Krishna's legs and joked about what she has done to the actor. Rima had also revealed that Raj had also (Also Read | When Raj Kapoor fans in Moscow lifted his taxi on their shoulders)

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) was directed by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor in lead roles. Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor tied the knot on May 12, 1946. They became parents to five children--Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2016, Rima had said, "No matter what was said and written, papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all life he remained obsessed with her. He may not have expressed it to her the way she’d have liked him to. She may not have been a big part of his life. But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense. He’d even press her legs and joke, 'Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya! Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai (What has she done to Raj Kapoor. My wife is making me press her legs). Ghar ki murgi dal barabar!' He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom’s birthday." Ghar ki murgi dal barabar means to not value what we have and are familiar with.

Rima had also recalled, "If he shot a scene, he’d ask her opinion. Like he showed her the climax of Ram Terii where Ganga (Mandakini) dies. My mother said, ‘Ganga mar gayi (Ganga is dead), picture flop!’ But he had made two endings and showed her the other one. However, he didn’t like being corrected. He’d say, 'Ab Krishnaji Raj Kapoor ko seekhayegi kaise film banana (Now Krishnaji will teach Raj Kapoor how to make films)!' When she was younger he’d call her Billo. Later he began addressing her as ‘Krishnaji’ out of respect. But after 10 drinks if she chided him about going overboard, he’d shout back ‘Krishna!’"

Raj was an actor, film producer and film director. He won three National Film Awards and was a two-time nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Raj died in June 1988. He featured in many films in his career such as Neel Kamal (1947), Barsaat and Andaz(1949), Sargam (1950), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970). He also directed films such as Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili among many others.

