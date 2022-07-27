When Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Prem Chopra cooked for their wives. See vintage pic

Pinkie Roshan recently walked down memory lane and recalled the good old days when she and her husband, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan spent their Sundays with close friends, Jeetendra, Shobha Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Uma Chopra. She treated fans to a rare picture from the archives and left everyone nostalgic. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan reacts as Rakesh Roshan jokes 'wig pehenna bhul gaya')

In the picture, Rakesh, Jeetendra and Prem turned chefs for their wives. While all of them appeared busy sharing their creations from the kitchen, their wives, Pinkie, Shobha and Uma are seated in an outdoor area. Sharing a glimpse of their off-duty days, Pinkie thanked an Instagram account for the rare picture.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with emojis. One of them wrote in the comments, “mam aapko yaad hai in teeno ne kya banaya tha (Do you remember what they had prepared?) “How beautiful, how young!” added another fan. “Nostalgia!” commented someone else.

Rakesh, Jeetendra and Prem Chopra continue to share a good bond. They attend each other’s parties and were last snapped together at Jeetendra’s 75th birthday bash. An inside picture from the party featured them posing with Rishi Kapoor had surfaced on the internet.

Over the decades, Rakesh donned many hats during his career in the film industry. He kickstarted his journey as an assistant director to Mohan Kumar and worked in films like Anjaana, starring Rajendra Kumar and Babita. Later, he made his acting debut in the 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani.

Some of Rakesh’s hit films as director include Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Khel, Karan Arjun and Koyla. Later, he launched his son, actor Hrithik Roshan with his film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai.

