Hrithik Roshan left in splits as dad Rakesh Roshan jokes 'arre wig pehenna bhul gaya' in old interview. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan reacted to an old video shared by his mother Pinkie Roshan on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Pinkie Roshan posted a behind-the-scenes clip from an old interview with Simi Garewal from her show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Hrithik was part of the interview, held several years ago, with his parents -- mother Pinkie and father, producer-actor Rakesh Roshan. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan reveals how he and mom Pinkie Roshan spent Mother's Day: Failed movie outing followed by yoga session)

As the video started, Simi Garewal is seen asking, "My lipstick again on my teeth?" While Simi checked herself in a mirror, Rakesh too was seen asking for a mirror from a person named James. After checking himself in the mirror, he jokingly said, “Arre wig pehenna bhul gaya (I forgot to wear my wig).” All of them including Rakesh burst into laughter.

Hrithik also started joking as he called James gesturing he wanted to check if he had anything on his teeth. As Pinkie looked at him, a little surprised, he said, "I ate some chicken sandwich..." Next Pinkie looked at Rakesh and asked if she had anything on her teeth. Pulling her leg, Rakesh said, "No, you got lipstick on your teeth." Pinkie replied, "Oh dear." He again called James making both Hrithik and Pinkie laugh.

At this, Rakesh looked at Simi and said, "Family of comedies hai (It's a family of comedies)." Sharing the throwback video, Pinkie captioned the post, "Lovely moments thankyou friend @simigarewalofficial." Hrithik wrote, "Hahaha." Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented, "Pinkie looking lovely in earrings designed by me."

Fans also showered love on the family. An Instagram user said, "Hrithik is a baby here." "This one is awesome ma'am," said another fan. "Another side of Roshans very funny moments," commented another person. "What lovely moments. So nice your family and you," said another person.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen next in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The remake also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is being directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The upcoming remake will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing.

