When Ranbir Kapoor forced Rishi Kapoor into airplane, flew with him to New York after cancer diagnosis

Tuesday marks the 39th birthday of actor Ranbir Kapoor. He is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor but has made his own name in Bollywood.

Since he made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, Ranbir has starred in films such as Barfi, Sanju, Rockstar and many others. Not just his work, his personal life has also made headlines, from the women he has dated to even the equation he shared with his father.

For a long time, Rishi and Ranbir shared a less than perfect relationship. Rishi admitted once in an interview that he had ‘screwed up’ things with Ranbir. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2015, Rishi spoke about how poorly he and Neetu took Ranbir’s decision to move out of the family home, and live with his then girlfriend, Katrina Kaif.

“My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy? He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me. We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of place for him and his family. Till then, life goes on.”

Also read: When Rishi Kapoor shared his ‘insecurities’ with Ranbir Kapoor, was worried about not getting films on return from US

However, things got better between them as time passed on. When Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, Ranbir made no delays in getting him to New York for the best treatment. Speaking to a leading daily, Rishi said, “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

Rishi died in April 2020, about two years after his cancer diagnosis. In December, Ranbir told journalist Rajeev Masand, “It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that.”