When Ranbir Kapoor revealed ex-girlfriend would break his awards every time they fought

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that he had a girlfriend who would break his trophies every time they would get into an argument. He is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt. In the past, he has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

In a 2017 interview, Ranbir talked about winning back-to-back Filmfare Awards and how it was an ‘amazing time’ for him. He recalled getting the critics’ choice and popular category awards for Rockstar in 2011.

“Your ex-girlfriends always tell me, ‘Look at the amount of awards he has got and look at us’,” Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai said. Ranbir then revealed, “There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” He added with a laugh, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).’”

Ranbir has been in a relationship with Alia for a while. They recently travelled to Kenya to ring in the New Year. She shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram and wrote, “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year.” In another post, she turned muse for him and wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to hit the theatres on September 30.

Last month, at an event to launch the motion poster of Brahmastra, Ranbir was asked when he will marry ‘Alia or someone else’. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that,” he said.

