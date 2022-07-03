When Ranbir Kapoor said he felt 'tortured' while working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'He was beating me'

Ranbir Kapoor made his film debut in 2006 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Prior to this, he had assisted the filmmaker on his 2004 film Black. In an old interview, while talking about his experience of working with the director, he said it was like torture. The actor revealed that Sanjay used to beat him. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor told him his films won't make him national star

Sanjay's Saawariya also marked Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor's debut. The film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. It also had cameos from Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan.

On Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha in 2016, Ranbir said, “He (Bhansali) was a hard task-master and I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me…after a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point...I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ‘ listen I cant do this, its getting to me’ I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that… he got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned."

"Having said that I think all my performances that I do in cinema it all comes from that experience, from him …he was a true teacher in that sense…he taught me everything in terms of acting and emotions and stuff like that…,” added Ranbir.

Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22. Recently, Ranbir and actor Shraddha Kapoor were shooting in Spain for a Luv Ranjan film. Ranbir also has Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

