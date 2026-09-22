When Rani Mukerji's mom Krishna Mukerji warned producer against casting her: ‘You will ruin your film’

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, September 22. The family released a statement confirming the news. Over the years, Rani has often spoken about her close bond with her mother and the important role she played in shaping her career.

‘You'll ruin your film by taking my daughter’

Rani Mukerji's mom Krishna Mukerji passed away on Tuesday.

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In a 2025 interview, Rani Mukerji recalled how her mother reacted after watching her screen test for her debut film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996). Interestingly, while her mother had initially encouraged her to explore acting, she was far from impressed by what she saw on screen and she didn't shy away from sharing her opinion. Krishna even warned the film's producer against casting Rani in the lead role.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "So for my mother, it was like you do it and see how it goes. Though after my first screen test, she found me so bad that she told the producer 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll go through losses. Better you don't take her'. Because the producer was very keen to sign me, Salim uncle (Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat producer)....But my mom was smart enough to understand that I was not doing a good job. So she was like, 'I don't think you should take her'."

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer and had ties to the Bengali film industry. She was best known for singing the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer and had ties to the Bengali film industry. She was best known for singing the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite Krishna Mukerji's reservations, Rani's career took off quickly. After making her debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, she went on to star opposite Aamir Khan in Ghulam. She then featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar's directorial debut. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of its time and remains a landmark in Hindi cinema for its cultural impact, music and influence on fashion. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's success there was no looking back for Rani.

Rani's father wasn't keen on her becoming an actor

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Rani's parents were connected to the film industry, with her mother being a playback singer and her father, Ram Mukerji, being a filmmaker. However, her father was hesitant about her joining films. In the same interview, Rani spoke about her interest in venturing into films and her father's opposition to it.

"He (father Ram Mukherji) was not keen because at that time, it wasn't very normal for children of film families to take up acting, especially girls. It was more the men who used to follow the profession, not like today, when all the children are so motivated to follow their parents' footsteps. That time it was slightly different. I don't think the film industry, in general, looked like a very feasible option to pursue as a career back then. Like, even while I was growing up, I don't think it was something to be very proud of to say in school that I'm from a film family."

Krishna Mukerji's death

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On Tuesday afternoon, the family released a statement confirming Krishna Mukerji's death. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement read.