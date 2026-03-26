Mardaani 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Rani Mukerji's cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release: The third instalment of Rani Mukerji and YRF's cop films Mardaani hit the screens in January this year and will now be released on OTT.
Mardaani 3 OTT release: The third instalment of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani films is all set to hit OTT soon. Mardaani 3, released in theatres in January, sees the actor reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Know when and where the film will be released digitally.
When and where to watch Mardaani 3 on OTT
Mardaani 3 will stream on Netflix from March 27. The official Netflix India account made the announcement on social media on Thursday by posting a picture of Rani from the film and writing, “Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne (Bad days have begun for criminals. The tigress will come to hunt). Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix.”
The film received mixed reviews upon its release, and those who liked it commented with heart emojis. One person wrote, “Have got my weekend watch, kudos netflix.” Another wrote, “Great,” with thumbs-up emojis. Then there were those who did not like the film as much as the previous instalments.
“Mid sequel seriously, nothing new to offer, just that same kind of social message repetitive, completely becamed average due to underwhelming second half completely,” commented one person on Instagram. “Pehle Al Pacino ki movies add karle (First add Al Pacino’s movies),” commented another on X (formerly Twitter). “Why I am seeking priyanka mohan face here,” wrote one, joking that Rani looked like Priyanka in the poster.
About Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is a sequel to Mardaani 2, which was released in 2019. Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad join Rani in the third film. The film follows police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in just three months.
Mardaani 3 was released in theatres on January 30 and collected ₹76.20 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Mardaani 2 had collected ₹67 crore worldwide while the first film, Mardaani, brought in ₹59.30 crore when it was released in 2014. It received mixed reviews upon its release for not being as effective as the previous two films.
“Mardaani 3 may not reinvent the franchise, but it reinforces why it matters. Even when it treads familiar ground and doesn’t quite land all its twists, the film remains anchored by the sheer authority of Rani Mukerji’s Shivani, a screen presence that still cuts through noise,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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