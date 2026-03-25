Made In Korea beats Dhurandhar, Border 2 on Netflix to top non-English movies chart globally for 2nd week
Ra Karthik's Netflix Tamil film Made In Korea, starring Priyanka Mohan and Baek Si-hoon, has topped the global non-English chart.
Ra Karthik’s Priyanka Mohan, Baek Si-hoon and Park Hye-jin-starrer Made In Korea has topped the Netflix charts globally in the non-English films category. The Tamil film has beaten films like Dhurandhar and Border 2 to stay on the top of the chart for a second week in a row. Priyanka and Karthik shared the news on their social media.
Made In Korea tops Netflix’s non-English chart for 2nd week
Made In Korea was released on Netflix on March 12, and the film has found much love since then. It has topped the top 10 non-English movies chart for the second time in a row. The film has garnered over 67 lakh views, while Border 2 came in second with over 33 lakh views. Dhurandhar, which raked in over 23 lakh views, came in the third position. Firebreak, The Secret Agent, Sosok Ketiga 2: Lintrik, With Love, The Dreamseller, The Pact and Retirement Home made up the rest of the list.
Ra Karthik on Made In Korea topping Netflix chart
Karthik took to his Instagram account to comment on how Made In Korea topped the chart for two weeks. He wrote, “For the first time, a South Indian film has reached this kind of global scale, and to sustain it into the second week makes it even more special.” He also added, “So proud that a female-centric film has achieved this reach. @priyankaamohanofficial happy for you, your efforts shine!”
He praised Priyanka further on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Shenba…@priyankaamohan. I’ve been receiving so many calls, voice notes, and messages about our film #Madeinkorea, especially about your performance. It really makes me happy. Thank you so much, nga! You’ve done such a beautiful job.”
Karthik also added, “I still remember how every time you would say, ‘We must make a good film and we want to succeed no matter what.’ I truly feel I have, at least to some extent, lived up to the trust you placed in me.” He revealed that Priyanka worked more than 12 hours per day in difficult weather conditions. “Your dedication, energy, and commitment meant so much to the entire team. Personally, I know how much effort and heart you put into this film. I’m really grateful. Thank you so much!!!” he rounded off.
Made In Korea tells the story of Shenbagam (Priyanka), who hails from Kolappur, a small village in Tamil Nadu, but dreams of visiting Korea someday. When her plans with her boyfriend, Mani (Rishikanth), go awry, she finds herself stranded in Seoul, South Korea, and making the best of it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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