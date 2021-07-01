When Ranveer Singh revealed father's reaction to his condom ad: 'Really? I hope you know what you're doing'

Actor Ranveer Singh had revealed the reaction of his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani after he told him that he will feature in a condom advertisement. He had also recalled his father asking him as to why he didn't do endorsements as 'it's good money'.

Ranveer Singh had endorsed a leading condom brand in 2014 and had been the face of the brand for several years. As per a 2019 Forbes India report, the actor and the company had "amicably” parted ways.

In an interview with Film Companion in 2014, Ranveer Singh remembered his father asking him, "So I see all these actors do all these endorsements and it's good money. How come you're not doing any?" Ranveer had responded, "I'll do it when the time is right. I'll do it when there's something good enough for me to do."

Ranveer later informed his father about the condom advertisement, "So, I'm gonna do my first endorsement." Jagjit had said, "Great! What is it?" to which Ranveer replied with "condom". He then imitated his father's reaction, "Really? I hope you know what you're doing."

The Forbes India report had quoted a source, “Both agreed to part ways amicably.” The report had added that Ranveer's higher fee and his ‘married’ status could be a reason for the termination of the contract.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has resumed work in Mumbai and was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming project, as reported by news agency ANI. The actor wore a yellow hoodie paired with red track pants, a hat and a face mask.

Ranveer has multiple projects in the pipeline including Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama 83, which was scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while his wife actor Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi Bhatia.