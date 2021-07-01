Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Ranveer Singh revealed father's reaction to his condom ad: 'Really? I hope you know what you're doing'
bollywood

When Ranveer Singh revealed father's reaction to his condom ad: 'Really? I hope you know what you're doing'

Ranveer Singh had revealed his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani's reaction when he said that he will feature in a condom advertisement. Ranveer had endorsed a leading condom brand first in 2014.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Ranveer Singh with his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

Actor Ranveer Singh had revealed the reaction of his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani after he told him that he will feature in a condom advertisement. He had also recalled his father asking him as to why he didn't do endorsements as 'it's good money'.

Ranveer Singh had endorsed a leading condom brand in 2014 and had been the face of the brand for several years. As per a 2019 Forbes India report, the actor and the company had "amicably” parted ways.

In an interview with Film Companion in 2014, Ranveer Singh remembered his father asking him, "So I see all these actors do all these endorsements and it's good money. How come you're not doing any?" Ranveer had responded, "I'll do it when the time is right. I'll do it when there's something good enough for me to do."

Ranveer later informed his father about the condom advertisement, "So, I'm gonna do my first endorsement." Jagjit had said, "Great! What is it?" to which Ranveer replied with "condom". He then imitated his father's reaction, "Really? I hope you know what you're doing."

The Forbes India report had quoted a source, “Both agreed to part ways amicably.” The report had added that Ranveer's higher fee and his ‘married’ status could be a reason for the termination of the contract.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has resumed work in Mumbai and was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming project, as reported by news agency ANI. The actor wore a yellow hoodie paired with red track pants, a hat and a face mask.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu shuts down rumours that she's signed Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film

Ranveer has multiple projects in the pipeline including Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama 83, which was scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while his wife actor Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi Bhatia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh ranveer singh pics deepika padukone and ranveer singh ranveer singh new film ranveer singh photos deepika padukone

Related Stories

bollywood

Watch how Hema Malini screamed like a kid on seeing her friend Rekha, she touched her feet

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:01 PM IST
tamil cinema

Tamil, Telugu industries start work: Vijay's Beast, Dhanush starrer D 43 among others resume shoots

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP