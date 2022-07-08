When Ranveer Singh called Taimur Ali Khan his 'budhaape ka sahara': 'He will make his film debut'

In an old interview, when Ranveer Singh was asked which Bollywood Khan he would like to work with, his answer surprised a lot of people. He didn't take the name of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Saif Ali Khan, instead he took Taimur Ali Khan's name. Ranveer also called Taimur his ‘budhaape ka sahara (support for my old age)'. Also Read: Koffee With Karan, Ranveer's Hrithik impression get rave reviews on Twitter

Taimur is actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son, whom they welcomed in 2016. Last year, the couple welcomed their second child, Jeh Ali Khan.

In an old interview with Siddharth Kannan when Ranveer was asked about the Bollywood Khan he would like to work with, he took Taimur's name and said, “Taimur toh mere budhaape ka sahara hai. Woh bohot bada star hai aur jab woh acting karega, apna debut karega uss samay meri umar ho jayegi aur mujhe acting chodhni nahi hai toh mujhe uss time par role sirf Taimur ke daddy ka milega toh mein karunga (Taimur will support me at my old age. He will be a big star and when he will make his debut, then at that time I will play the role of his father).”

He added, “Mere budhaape ka sahara hai. Woh achha kare, bohot saari filmein kare aur uski har film mein, mein he uske papa ka role karun (Taimur is going to support me at my old age. He will do very well. He will do a lot of films and I will play the role of his father in all of them).”

Ranveer, who turned 37 on Wednesday was last seen in sports-drama 83, which also starred his wife Deepika Padukone. He will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year.

