When Rishi Kapoor said ‘har Hindi film ek jaisi hoti hai’, called them musical love stories. Watch

There was a time when Rishi Kapoor asked a reporter to not ask him about his role in a film, because ‘all Hindi films are the same’. The late actor was working on his directorial Aa Ab Laut Chalen, when he talked about how all Bollywood films are nothing but just 'musical love stories'. Also read: Breaking down the highs and lows of Brahmastra: From fantastic Shah Rukh Khan to wasted Alia Bhatt

The 1999 film starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai as the lead couple. Rajesh Khanna also played a pivotal role in the film. As he sat for an interview at the time, he told the reporter to not ask anything related to any of his roles and said, “Hum khud haste hain dusro ko dekh ke…”

According to Lehren Retro, he said whenever an actor is asked about his role in a film, they say it's different. “Isme kya different hai. Har Hindi film ek jaisi hoti hai, aapka role 19-20 ho sakta hai idhar udhar but basically humari pictures kyu different nahi hoti hai, kyunki hum basically love stories banate hain, musical love stories. Ab usme aap police ka role karlijiye, ya lawyer, ya doctor ka role kar lijiye, aap gaane to gaoge hi gaoge. 50 dancer to aapke peejhe honge hi honge. To kyu hum kahte hain ki different hai (what's different in this, all Hindi films are the same. Your role can be slightly different but basically our films are not different because we make musical love stories. You do the role of a police, lawyer or a doctor, you will definitely sing a song with 50 dancers dancing in the background,” he told the channel.

The video was shared on Reddit around the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. The film has been praised for its VFX and action scenes but not for its story and treatment of plot. The film currently stands at a worldwide gross collection of ₹160 crore.

