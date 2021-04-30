When Rishi Kapoor shared his ‘insecurities’ with Ranbir Kapoor, was worried about not getting films on return from US

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, speaking at an awards function in 2019, had shared how his dad Rishi Kapoor was worried whether he would get projects on his return to India. Rishi was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US then.

He died on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with the disease and Friday marks his first death anniversary.

“Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?” Ranbir had said.

Ranbir had dedicated his Best Actor award for his movie Sanju to his father. He had said at the Zee Cine Awards, “I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person.”

On March 25, on Rishi's 11th-month prayer meet, his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor had shared a throwback video with him from their last trip to New York. Taking to Instagram, she had written, "Since today is Rishiji's 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." The video showed the couple enjoying their time in New York City.

Recently, when Neetu appeared as a guest on Indian Idol, she revealed that she was Rishi's wingwoman. "I was Rishi’s wingwoman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she was quoted as saying on the show, by DNA. She had added, "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

They tied the knot in 1980, after several years of courtship, and have two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir. The couple also starred together in films like Amar Akbar and Anthony, Zinda Dil, Khel Khel Mein, Do Dooni Chaar, among several others.