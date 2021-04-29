IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla recalls Rishi Kapoor calling her an 'insecure actor', says 'he had a tough exterior and heart of a softie'
Rishi Kapoor at his residence in Mumbai, on April 3, 2013.(Hindustan Times)
Rishi Kapoor at his residence in Mumbai, on April 3, 2013.(Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Juhi Chawla recalls Rishi Kapoor calling her an 'insecure actor', says 'he had a tough exterior and heart of a softie'

  • Actor Juhi Chawla has recalled memories of working with Rishi Kapoor in his final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, and the late actor's 'tough' but soft-hearted manner.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Ahead of his first death anniversary, actor Juhi Chawla has recalled working with the late Rishi Kapoor. The actors will be seen together in Sharmaji Namkeen, his final film.

In an interview, Juhi said that Rishi had a 'tough' exterior, but was actually a 'softie' who would often pull her leg on set. He once called her an 'insecure actor' for constantly going to the monitor to review her shots.

She told a leading daily, "Chintuji had a unique way of speaking — it almost always sounded like he was shouting at you. He had a tough exterior and the heart of a softie. Once I got used to his ways, and I figured out that this is how he was, I started enjoying that about him."

She continued, "One day, he actually called me an insecure actor because I’d rush to see the monitor after every shot. His shots were fantastic, and I was worried if I was holding up well. In his typical style, he shouted at me and said, ‘That monitor is for the director. Not you… you insecure actor.’ It was so funny... I never questioned why he had such a tough exterior, but over the years, I started enjoying it because it was cute."

Also read: Rishi Kapoor would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan makes funny revelation

She also recalled how he gruffly told her off for not attending his Ganapati celebrations in many years. "I am not supposed to invite you, you’re supposed to come on your own. Tum aa jaya karo (You're supposed to show up)," he told her.

Rishi died in April last year, after a two-year battle with cancer. His scenes in Sharmaji Namkeen remained unfinished, and Paresh Rawal was later brought in to complete the unfinished portions. But Juhi said that she 'could not ignore' the fact that 'the actor had changed'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rishi kapoor sharmaji namkeen juhi chawla + 1 more

Related Stories

Neetu Kapoor with late Rishi Kapoor in olden times.
Neetu Kapoor with late Rishi Kapoor in olden times.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor posts husband Rishi's song from Sargam to wish fans on Ram Navami

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • Neetu Kapoor posted a song from the 1979 film Sargam, featuring late Rishi Kapoor, to wish fans on Ram Navami. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were remembered at the BAFTA awards ceremony.
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were remembered at the BAFTA awards ceremony.
hollywood

BAFTAs pay tribute to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • British Academy Film Awards paid tribute to late Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan during Sunday's ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP