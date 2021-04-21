Neetu Kapoor posts Rishi Kapoor's song from Sargam to wish fans on Ram Navami. Watch

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a song from 1979 film Sargam to wish fans on Ram Navami. It featured late Rishi Kapoor.

Sharing it, she simply wrote: "Happy Ramnavami." The clip featured Rishi singing and leading a group of men and women as they pull a chariot with statues of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita.

Reacting to it, Manish Malhotra dropped a heart and folded hands emojis. Neetu and Rishi's daughter Riddhima also dropped similar emojis. Many fans of the late actor also reacted seeing the post. One said: "Made me remember Doordarshan days every navratre these songs used to come on chitrahaar." Another said: "Sir miss u alwys." Another said: "Lovely song." A fourth user wrote: "Luv u rishi sir we miss you."

Neetu has been sharing many throwback videos and pictures on special occasions. On Baisakhi, early this month, she shared another clip of a song featuring Rishi and her from the 1978 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Some time before that she shared another throwback video from one of her older films called Aatish and wrote: "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish."

On the occasion of Holi, she shared another memory of Holi celebrations from the past, featuring Rishi and Amitabh Bachchan, and said: "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Rishi and Neetu married in 1980, after many years of courtship. When she appeared as a guest on Indian Idol last month, Neetu revealed she was Rishi's wing-woman, helping him impress girls. "I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she was quoted as saying on the show, by DNA. Talking about the moment they realised they liked each other, she added, "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

Rishi died on April 30, after a two-year battle against cancer. In 2018, he had been diagnosed with cancer, following which Rishi went to New York for more than a year to receive treatment.

